The Strachota Senior Center, 801 E. Eighth Ave., a program of the Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas, offers lunch at 11 a.m. Monday through Friday as well as other activities.

Lunch menus include:

Monday, July 8

Salisbury beef, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, lemon swirl pudding and milk.

Tuesday, July 9

Chicken spaghetti, Parmesan tomatoes, green beans, wheat bread, sugar cookie and milk.

Wednesday, July 10

Breakfast burrito, hash-brown casserole, grits, wheat bread, orange juice and milk.

Thursday, July 11

Garlic Rosemary chicken, glazed carrots, baked beans, white bread, pineapple tidbits and milk.

Friday, July 12

Sliced ham, Swiss cheese, pasta salad, beet salad, white bread, apple slices, and mustard and milk.

Strachota exercise classes and activities include:

Monday, Wednesday and Friday

Jazzies aerobics, Walk away the Pounds, Sit-a-size, advanced aerobics, member scrapbook and Dominoes.

Tuesday and Thursday

Moving with Balance, Word Search, Dominoes, Bingo, puzzles and blood pressure.

Details: Strachota Senior Center, 870-543-6323.