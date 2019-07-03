ALTUS, Okla. — A manhunt was underway Wednesday in Missouri for a couple wanted on child abuse and other charges after authorities in Oklahoma found one of their children dead and three others in critical condition.

St. Louis police on Tuesday asked for the public's help in locating Hakim Mustafa Moore, 27, and Robin Alexander, 29.

The couple's last known address was in Altus, Oklahoma, about 640 miles from St. Louis. Police in Altus received a tip that Alexander and Moore had fled to St. Louis to avoid capture after an arrest warrant was issued June 10.

The U.S. Marshals Service was assisting in the search.

Authorities haven't released details of the child's death and the other children's ailments.

St. Louis police said the three who were found alive in Oklahoma are in the custody of the state, but authorities have not released information about when they were discovered or the circumstances of their discovery.

The couple also has a fifth child who was born in a hotel room and has not been located, St. Louis police said. They did not say where the hotel is or when the child was born.

St. Louis police deferred questions to Altus police, where a department spokesman wasn't available for comment Wednesday. The town is located in southwest Oklahoma near the Texas border.

Moore is wanted for failing to appear in court to answer charges of child abuse, child neglect and enabling child neglect, according to St. Louis police and the sheriff's office in Jackson County, Oklahoma, where Altus is located. He's also wanted on a separate warrant of failing to appear on a charge of obstructing an officer.

Alexander is wanted for failing to appear on a charge of child abuse and two counts of child neglect.