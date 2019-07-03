Fort Smith police hope to have a full force with their latest round of hires.

The Fort Smith Police Department currently has a force of 154, including 18 training in the academy. Ten hires would boost the Police Department to its full authorized force of 164, said recruiting officer Julio Solis.

"If it doesn’t (reach 164), it’ll definitely put a big dent in it, and then we’ll be back to the single-digit numbers," said Solis.

The officers will be chosen from the applicants that have not been eliminated, Solis said. He said Police Department officials are currently conducting background checks on applicants.

The number of sworn officers in the Police Department has fluctuated over the past two years due largely to retirements, Solis said. He said some officers also opt out of training after they realize what it's like to be a police officer, which makes the number of sworn officers lower than anticipated.

"There’s nothing going on within the department that’s making people leave," said Solis.

Training Center Supervisory Lt. James Hays in November said police applications across the country were down, including in Fort Smith. Hays in November said the Police Department receives "half the applicants" they used to. He said the amount of salaries and benefits and the public view of law enforcement contribute to the lack of applicants.

Seven months later, Solis said Police Department officials have received so many applications they have had to turn applicants away.

"I’m not sure what we did, but we hit a pot of gold," he said. "As we speak, we still have applicants who are very interested. Since we don’t have a process open, all we can do right now is tell them, 'Hey, we don’t have openings right now, so we’ll call you.'"

The Police Department each year gets a handful of openings from officers who retire, Solis said. This pattern allows people who are interested in becoming officers to apply from time to time.

"You just hold open the application process and you fill those up quick," Solis said.

But for now, Police Department officials are focused on hiring and keeping as many officers as possible.

"If we don’t get the numbers from this, we’ll definitely open up another process and hopefully replenish them," said Solis.