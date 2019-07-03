THEFTS

SOUTH E STREET, 300 BLOCK: Two air mattresses, an electric blue mountain bike and clothes valued at $550 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.

SOUTH 22ND STREET, 1800 BLOCK: A pool cue and a knife valued at $300 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

SOUTH T STREET, 2000 BLOCK: Five watches, cassette tapes and six sets of costume earrings valued at $1,150 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.

NORTH 45TH TERRACE, 1800 BLOCK: A 2007 Yamaha 600 valued at $3,700 was reported stolen.

NORTH 4TH STREET, 400 BLOCK: Tools valued at $30 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

MARTIN DRIVE, 7400 BLOCK: A top load washer and an electric dryer valued at $1,000 were reported stolen.

NORTH 19TH STREET, 400 BLOCK: An air compressor valued at $800 was reported stolen.

NORTH 18TH STREET, 700 BLOCK: Clothes and tools valued at $6 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.

BELLE AVENUE, 100 BLOCK: A 20-foot utility trailer valued at $4,500 was reported stolen.

ROGERS AVENUE, 7700 BLOCK: A table saw valued at $249 was reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

SOUTH 28TH STREET, 8800 BLOCK: A leaf blower valued at $650 was reported stolen.

JENNY LIND ROAD: A daily planner valued at $10 was reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

ASSAULTS

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported her boyfriend choked her and put a pillow in her face during an argument.

SEX CRIMES

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported her boyfriend made sexually explicit comments to female juveniles over social media.

FORGERIES/FRAUDS

A WOMAN, NO ADDRESS LISTED, reported someone used her account to open up a Cox Communication account.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported someone tried to transfer $50,000 from her bank account to a created bank account.

AN EMPLOYEE AT DAIRY FREEZE, 5400 Midland Blvd., reported they had received five bad checks valued at $176.

A FORT SMITH MAN reported his sister had opened up a fraudulent credit card on his mother's account and had pulled more than $31,000 out of his mother's account.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

A FORT SMITH MAN reported $500 damage to a window on a 2011 Hyundai Sonata.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported a man convinced her to transfer $590 to him because he said a friend needed to be bailed out of jail.

BOBBY LEE CRAIN OF VAN BUREN was arrested on an unspecified felony warrant out of Crawford County and a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant out of Fort Smith.

CRISTOBAL LOPEZ OF ALMA was arrested on suspicion of felony aggravated assault on a family or household member and residential burglary.