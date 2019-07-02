As this writer drove into Cortez Pavilion and nearby boat dock, it was difficult to find a parking space. Why? Was it a club picnic? Was it going to be a plethora of boats on Cortez? No, it was one special boat being christened and celebrated by family and friends of Dennis Storck waiting for a champagne toast to watch his sixth handmade speedboat to be launched.

Spectators came for this occasion from Wisconsin, Illinois, Texas, Florida and Nebraska not including the many HSV friends, neighbors, golf buddies, dart buddies, bowling buddies and card partners.

“I think this is my last boat,” said Storck. He said he built his first at age 12. “This one makes 6. I started it in 2015 in my garage. I raised the door open and closed so many times, I broke the spring,” he joked.

Storck didn’t think he’d build another after he sold his last handmade craft to a Cortez Lake resident. After the new resident cleaned out the area of his garage to park the craft, he called Storck and told him there were boat ribs he found above his garage and if Storck wanted them. “That was the beginning of another and a challenge to my wife’s patience,” he laughed. “Faye had to be patient as I’m 80 years old and she knew it would take some time to finish this project.” Perhaps this is why he named it Therapy.

It was one of the happiest boat christening/launching to witness. Cheers went up as the 17 footer drifted off the trailer. Storck started up the 229 hp V-8 Chevy on board and cranked it up as he sped into the open expanse of the lake.

If you’d like to see the video of this very special boat, go to the Voice website, www.hsvvoice.com or visit Hot Springs Village Voice on Facebook.



