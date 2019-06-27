A juvenile suspect who in December shot three people in the leg in Fort Smith has been sentenced.

Jerry Garcia, who was 17 when he shot three people in the leg in December 2018, was sentenced on May 29 to six years suspended imposition of sentence for aggravated assault in connection with the incident. Garcia was charged as an adult.

Garcia's suspended imposition of sentence for the shooting will run concurrently with his sentence for felony drug charges in connection with marijuana and paraphernalia police found following the shooting.

Fort Smith police on Dec. 18 found one person shot twice in the femur and two others shot with less severe injuries in the 2300 block of North 32nd Street. Police the following day arrested Garcia at a residence in the 2100 block of North H Street, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Garcia was originally charged with first- and second-degree battery in the shooting. The charges were later changed to one count of aggravated assault, which stated Garcia "created a substantial danger of death or serious injury" to three people listed by name in the document. Garcia is prohibited from contact with the three people, according to the terms and conditions of the sentence.

Garcia in his guilty plea has agreed to pay a total of $2,681 for fines and his jail fee. It will be paid with the $2,806 incurred from the outcome of the drug case.

Garcia was initially scheduled for trial the week of June 17 for the shooting.

Sebastian County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Linda Ward has declined to comment on why Garcia was charged as an adult.