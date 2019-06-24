A Greenwood man died in a crash Sunday night, according to a fatal crash summary from the Arkansas State Police.

The crash took place at Arkansas 10 Spur/South Coker Street in Greenwood at 7:47 p.m. Sunday, according to the accident report. Ricky Rocha, 62, of Greenwood was driving a 2009 Toyota Camry east on Arkansas 10 Spur when the vehicle traveled off the roadway into a creek and overturned.

The summary states it was raining at the time of the crash, with the condition of the road being listed as wet.