Dr. Larisa Kachowski is opening her new medical practice Monday, July 1, at 1726 W. 42nd Ave., according to a news release.

Board certified in family medicine, Kachowski has lived and practiced medicine in the Pine Bluff area for more than 12 years. Previously, she was a physician for more than 10 years in the Republic of Moldova before coming to the U.S., according to the release.

Kachowski will start seeing patients Wednesday, July 10. Details: 870-619-4516.