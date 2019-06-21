Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded in the Jefferson County Clerk’s office:

Ricky Lionel Wells, 60, and Nelia Gallos Dioso, 58, both of Pine Bluff, recorded June 19.

Joseph Sparks, 29, and Janey Denmon, 20, both of Pine Bluff, recorded June 17.

Matthew C. Murdock, 47, of Sherrill, and Jennifer Kay Jeffers, 35, of White Hall, recorded June 17.

Reginald Deon Jones, 32, and Lapria Donnice Campbell, 32, both of Wabbaseka, recorded June 13.

Clarence Anthony Jones, 32, and Dijonnaise Sheniece Pryor, 25, both of Pine Bluff, recorded June 17.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk’s Office:

Gary Allen v. Taylor Allen, granted June 18.