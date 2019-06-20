On Thursday, July 4, the Delta Cultural Center (DCC) will host a weapons and artillery demonstration to commemorate the July 4, 1863 Civil War battle of Helena.

On Thursday, July 4, the Delta Cultural Center (DCC) will host a weapons and artillery demonstration to commemorate the July 4, 1863 Civil War battle of Helena. Civil War period re-enactors will muster at Fort Curtis from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., to begin this special event. Fort Curtis is located at 350 Columbia Street, in historic downtown Helena. The event is open to the public and free of charge.

Fort Curtis, named for the Union general in command, was one of five fortified positions which enabled Union soldiers to repulse a Confederate attack on July 4, 1863. On the day of the attack 4,129 Union officers and soldiers were positioned in and around the fort against 7,646 Confederate troops under General Holmes. The original Fort Curtis was a major Union fortification during and immediately after the Civil War.

The July 4 reenactment will take place in Helena’s 3/4 scale replica of the original fort. The public will be able to experience an earthen fort firsthand, including the huge 24-pounder cannons. Re-enactors will offer visitors the opportunity to learn more about the lifestyles of Civil War soldiers who fought at the Battle of Helena.

For more information contact Richard Spilman, DCC education coordinator at

(870) 338-4350, or richard.spilman@arkansas.gov.

The Delta Cultural Center shares the vision of all eight divisions within the Department of Arkansas Heritage—to preserve and promote Arkansas Heritage as a source of pride and satisfaction. The other divisions of the department are the Historic Arkansas Museum, the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, the Old State House Museum, the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program, the Arkansas Arts Council, the Natural Heritage Commission and the Arkansas State Archives.