LITTLE ROCK — Police in Little Rock say a teenager was among three females found slain in a home last week.

Police on Monday released a report on Monday saying the bodies of 14-year-old Sydne Bolden, 24-year-old Ramonda Holmes and 27-year-old Demetrice Hughes were found in the house just west of downtown last Thursday.

Police initially described all three victims as women. Officers have said several children were also found uninjured in the home.

The report says 42-year-old Torrence Deshawn Price was also found in the home and later arrested on three first-degree murder charges.

Price has pleaded not guilty to the charges and jail records show he remained in custody Tuesday on $3 million bond.