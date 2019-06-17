Dozens of local residents gathered in Fort Smith Sunday to pay homage to a symbol of America.

Elks Lodge 341 in Fort Smith sponsored a Flag Day ceremony Sunday afternoon at the Fort Smith National Historic Site. Kyle Schmitt, exalted ruler of Elks Lodge 341, said the event was held with the help of the Boy Scouts of America Westark Area Council. The ceremony's purpose was to lift the spirit of American patriotism and honor the American flag.

The event included a presentation on the history of the American flag and the raising of the historic site's garrison flag. The keynote speaker was Fort Smith Police Sgt. Steven Dooly. Dooly said Flag Day was inspired by two schoolteachers seeking to instill in their students the values the American flag represents.

"Liberty, justice, the pursuit of happiness, this is what our flag stands for and many other things," Dooly said.

Dooly said America has seemed to be greatly divided during the last few years. In the last few weeks, however, Fort Smith and the River Valley have come together in unity.

"Natural disasters, tornadoes, flooding, have brought us to our knees to a sense, yet the citizens have come together and we've shown the nation what a unified community looks like," Dooly said.

The community is made up of a considerable amount of diversity, Dooly said. This includes racial, ethnic, generational and socioeconomic diversity. Despite this, people came together.

"Many people after the tornado helped remove downed trees and debris, helped their neighbors who were in need," Dooly said. "When the flooding came, people stood side by side filling sandbags, delivering sandbags, moving furniture, donating food, serving food, delivering food. Many, many people gave of themselves their time and their money in recent weeks, and now the cleanup is underway."

Dooly urged those present to continue standing in unity. He said they can accomplish this by considering others more important than themselves, which comes from the second chapter of Philippians in the Bible.

"It's a great act of humility, and it's a great sacrifice, but that's what our country and what our flag represents," Dooly said. "It's sacrifice, humility and the willingness to be there for others."

The ceremony was followed by lunch at the Elks Lodge at 5504 Massard Road.