McKenzie Mitchell, a rising freshman at Central High School, has been selected from a pool of Honors Students to be a delegate at the Congress of Future Medical Leaders Conference in Boston.

McKenzie Mitchell, a rising freshman at Central High School, has been selected from a pool of Honors Students to be a delegate at the Congress of Future Medical Leaders Conference in Boston, MA on June 23-25. Mitchell will be viewing live surgeries and hearing from Nobel Prize winners, doctors responsible for medical breakthroughs, and Google Science Fair winners. She will be the only student representing Helena-West Helena, and one of few representing the state of Arkansas. Mitchell plans to attend the University of Miami (Florida) or Virginia Tech with the goal of becoming a Pediatrician. She is the daughter of Honkeka Anderson, and her father is Terrance Mitchell.