Izeanaye M Jones, a graduating senior at Barton High School, has won a $2000 MFA Foundation scholarship. The scholarship was awarded at the school’s graduation ceremonies. Jones is the daughter of Juanita Mora, and she plans to attend Arkansas State University in Jonesboro. The scholarship was sponsored by MFA Oil in West Helena, Arkansas. It is one of approximately 330 scholarships presented this year by MFA Incorporated, MFA Oil Company, and their affiliates.