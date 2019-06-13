Target is the latest retailer catering to shoppers with a gotta-have-it-now mentality.

The discount chain said Thursday that it will now offer same-day delivery of about 65,000 items for $9.99 per order.

The deliveries will be made by Shipt, a delivery service Target previously acquired, and could arrive on doorsteps in as little as an hour, according to Fox Business.

Pressure is building for retailers to get packages delivered faster than ever. Amazon, for instance, recently announced it would deliver most Prime packages in just one day. And Walmart earlier this year rolled out next-day delivery on orders totaling at least $35.

“With same-day delivery now available directly within the Target.com experience, we’ve made it even easier for our guests to shop at Target — while still getting the great value, curated product assortment and helpful guest service they’ve come to expect,” Dawn Block, a Target executive, said in a written statement obtained by Fox Business.

Target has more than 1,800 stores across the U.S.