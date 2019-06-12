Floodwaters will soon drop below flood level and the city is working to ensure resources and services are available to residents who were impacted.

City Administrator Carl Geffken updated the Fort Smith Board of Directors Tuesday about various actions being taken to assist residents during this time.

Ward 4 Director George Catsavis asked about potential adjustments to utility bills, which Geffken wasn’t ready to discuss because details haven’t been confirmed.

Geffken said he didn’t want to get people’s hopes up and not be able to deliver. Catsavis said the city can deliver on the issue.

“We can, but it’s working out the details,” Geffken said. “The goal that we have is to adjust, for the homes that have been affected, is to try to adjust their water, sewer and sanitation bills.”

The official adjustment amounts have not been determined. Geffken said the city is taking into consideration multiple variables, including residents not using utility services due to the flooding and the need to shut off pump stations to protect city equipment.

Geffken said the city wants to provide as much of a discount, if not a total discount, to the roughly 500 impacted homes.

“It’s a little thing while they’ve had to endure so much,” Geffken said.

The Sanitation and Streets departments are still working to clean roads and pick up debris. Sanitation Director Kyle Foreman has reached out to the state organization asking for clean-up assistance, Geffken said.

An informational meeting is tentatively scheduled for June 18, which will answer questions about how residents can obtain reimbursements, insurance claims and regulations about potential rebuilding. Additional information will be shared by the city when details are finalized.

“I just want to thank the board for your support and help moving all of this forward,” Geffken said. “Right now, all of this is falling on George (Allen) and Kyle (Foreman’s) departments, and we’re looking at supporting them as best we can.”

The Finance Department will be handling all claims for the city.

Ward 3 Director Lavon Morton encouraged residents to take photos of any damage in their homes or businesses and file an insurance claim. Morton said even if citizens don’t have flood insurance, they should file a claim to receive a rejection letter to include in their FEMA packet.

While the Riverfront Trail and skate park are both open, Harry E. Kelley Park and Riverfront Amphitheater are not. The Parks and Recreation Department is working to get these areas operations for the Peacemaker Music Festival at the end of July.

Lastly, a centralized relief location is housed at the old Sears location at Central Mall. The board retroactively approved last week a contract with the mall to provide the space for various flood-relief agencies and operations.

The contract currently runs through the end of the month and the building was provided for free. Geffken said he anticipates a contract extension where the city may have to pay a moderate rent or utilities fee.

“It is our role and our job to make sure we protect and support our citizens,” Geffken said. “We will try to do whatever we can to help our citizens get what they need.”