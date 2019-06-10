The Fort Smith Board of Directors are set to discuss Tuesday the Arkansas Safe Drinking Water fee and the purchase of land near the Riverfront Skate and Bike Park.

Both agenda items were scheduled to be discussed at the May 28 study session, which was canceled following Fort Smith’s historic flooding.

The state of Arkansas Safe Drinking Water fees are collected, as required by state law, for each water meter in use by the Utilities Department, according to a memo from Utilities Department Director Jerry Walters.

Act 788 was signed into law April 8, which increases the fee from $0.30 per water meter per month to $0.40. This is a 10-cent increase set to begin in August, which will be reflected on bills in September. The increase for each bill will be $1.20 per year.

“The fees are required to be paid monthly by the water meter customer,” Walters wrote in the memo. “The city is billed on an annual basis by the Arkansas Department of Health for those funds. No amount of the fee is kept by the city.”

The fee was introduced in 1987 and has been increased three times previously. The fee has not changed since 2007.

Walters said the fee is used to fund sampling and testing to comply with the Safe Drinking Water Act and “drinking water-related education and expenses” that may be incurred by the Department of Health.

The directors will also discuss purchasing 2.36 acres adjacent to the Riverfront Skate and Bike Park.

Deputy Director City Administrator Jeff Dingman said the property would be used for a ropes course, climbing obstacles and other amenities that may complement the park and the riverfront trail.

Dingman said the land is owned by the U.S. Marshals Museum and “considered surplus to their project.” The foundation is willing to sell the property for $160,000, which is valued at $850,000.

According to the memo, pledges of $500,000 have been secured from private entities for the activities on the property.

“The city’s contributions to the property would include the purchase price and any needed infrastructure (such as sidewalks and lights) to connect it to the bike/skate park,” Dingman wrote. “Funding for the purchase would come from the Parks Capital Improvement Fund.”

The Board of Directors will meet at noon Tuesday in the Fort Smith Public Library Community Room.