Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded in the Jefferson County Clerk’s office:

Derone Laray Hale, 28, of Dumas, and Brandie Rena Bryant, 30, of Pine Bluff, recorded June 3.

Leslie William Johnson Jr., 39, and Rachel Jana Bradley, 37, both of Pine Bluff, recorded May 28.

Larry Donell Washington, 62, and Sharon C. Warren, 62, both of Pine Bluff, recorded May 30.

Devonte Levon Jordan, 26, of Pine Bluff, and Jessica R. McDonald, 22, of Little Rock, recorded June 3.

Ben Williams, 76, and Brenda F. Williams, 67, both of Pine Bluff, recorded May 31.

Willie Thornton Jr., 68, and Mildred E. Epting, 67, both of Pine Bluff, recorded June 3.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk’s Office:

Tasse Hampton v. Gene Hampton, granted May 30.

Jacy Anderson v. Tyler Anderson, granted May 30.