When people think of successful space explorations, the words “mission accomplished” sometimes come to mind. That’s also the feeling the Future School of Fort Smith founders have since graduating their first class.

Trish Flanagan, chief growth officer at Think Future, and Boyd Logan, current superintendent, didn’t know what the future would hold, but they knew positive things would happen. They had no doubt Future School would make it.

“When we had families coming in and kids coming in, they just immediately seemed to be producing results,” Logan said. “This is where we wanted to be.”

What’s the why?

Future School is all about students and developing their capabilities into employable skills.

Logan said his inspiration came from students in a traditional high school who were “capable of what they were being asked to do,” but their abilities transcended the classroom.

They ran businesses, were YouTube content creators and performed well at after-school jobs. Logan said there was a disconnect between performance and attitudes at school versus where they were finding success and fulfillment.

Future School is a merging of school and passions. It’s a “grass-roots workforce development” effort. Logan and Flanagan sought to help students gain experiences and skills employers want, while allowing students to explore different fields outside of the classroom.

“It’s not really about skill. It’s about will,” Flanagan said, noting many students felt like they were going through the motions.

Future School prioritized internships with local organizations and using teachers to advise students through their high school careers. These two aspects, while not created by Logan and Flanagan, have helped students achieve specific, usable competencies.

They’re also proud of the community created, inside and outside its doors.

Flanagan said students describe the school as a family, which wasn’t an aspect the two presented to the Arkansas State Board of Education when applying for the charter, but the characteristic sets the school apart from other institutions.

And to the organizations who have taken student interns?

“Thank you for taking this leap of faith to do this innovative concept and help us found the school,” Logan said.

Future School is an intersection between workforce development, the families at the school and community members who have supported the effort.

Logan said the school started with approximately 30 students signed up and no building until the summer before it opened. It ended the 2018-19 year with 225 students. What a whirlwind.

“That’s how we got to where we are now, just by putting ourselves out there and making it happen,” Logan said.

Looking to the next three years

People have strong opinions about charter schools and don’t necessarily think they belong in the education system.

Future School Principal Allison Montiel previously told the Times Record, however, she doesn’t see the school as competition with the Fort Smith School District, and Flanagan doesn’t want to have two systems operating in a vacuum.

Instead, Future School’s success and ability to experiment due to its small size should be a model for education around the country. Flanagan hopes schools can be more responsive to what students want to learn and the skills they’ll need when they graduate by implementing procedures to ensure student voice is central to decision making.

“I think we need to have policy in place that creates mechanisms such that charter schools are laboratories for innovation,” Flanagan said. “Then there are policies and mandates that require charter schools and district schools to work together, with the ultimate goal that innovation doesn’t have to exist in separate smaller schools and have these parallel systems going on, but that we’re using our resources more effectively.”

On a practical level, the school recently announced plans for building renovations as it hopes to expand to ninth grade by the 2021-22 academic year.

“Boyd and I are the coaches and cheerleaders and we’ll get the water and schedule the game,” Flanagan said. “But the players are the kids, their families and the community partners. That’s the only way that our school can work.”