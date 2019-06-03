Disaster relief workers want area volunteers know exactly how to clean out a flooded home when the waters recede.

Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief trainer Jimmy Blackford at a flood recovery training session Sunday said anyone who wants to do flood relief for Fort Smith-area victims should follow procedures that will eliminate health risks inside the house, preserve as much of the structure as possible and protect themselves. He listed specific procedures that will accomplish these goals at the session.

Roughly 400 people attended the training session, according to Convention Disaster Relief Arkansas Director Randy Garrett.

"You see physical damage, but they’re going to be emotionally strained. You want to be able to provide some kind of recovery for them," Blackford said. "They’re overwhelmed, and your caring, healing work and help is going to restore some hope back to them."

The Arkansas River, which overnight Friday swelled to a record level of 40.79 feet, has affected more than 500 homes in Sebastian County, 25 homes in Crawford County and the entire town of Moffett on the other side of the Arkansas River in Oklahoma, according to city and county officials. State, local and federal emergency management personnel in the week leading up to the crest said damage assessments and repair work can begin as the river descends from its record levels. The water on Sunday had receded below 40 feet at the Van Buren gauge, according to National Weather Service data.

Blackford said floodwaters typically leave mold in houses that can be deadly if ingested. Because of this, volunteers must wear what Convention Disaster Relief workers call "personal protection equipment," he said.

Such equipment includes a hardhat, bucket hat, safety glasses, goggles, a dust mask with a rating of N-95 or greater, boots with tread and steel toes, heavy duty gloves and a Tyvek suit, Blackford said. He said volunteers should urge homeowners to wear a dust mask if they plan to enter their home.

"The dust mask is probably the most important part to know about," he said.

Blackford said flood recovery volunteers should first walk through the structure, shovel out mud and let the homeowner point out salvageable items to preserve in the clean-out process. He said mattresses, upholstered furniture, damaged floor coverings and built-in cabinets below the water line must be removed from every house. They can then clean the house and remove mold, he said.

Volunteers should be sensitive to the homeowners throughout the entire process, Blackford said.

"It's their stuff. It's not our job what should be thrown away and what should not be thrown away. It's our job to try to help them through this process," he said.

"No other area of the state is coming together and doing what’s happening here in the Fort Smith and Van Buren area," Garrett said. "You all are going to get it done."