LITTLE ROCK — Relentless flooding persisted in the nation's midsection Friday, sending communities underwater and damaging or overtopping levees on three major rivers in two states.

The fast-flowing Arkansas River smashed a 40-foot hole in a levee in Yell County, causing water to spill into a nearby community.

The flooding has been ongoing for days because of heavy rainfall upstream. Officials were warning of more potential problems on an already strained levee system.

"These levees were not built to sustain this high a flow for this long, and we are seeing problems and there more than likely will be more," said Laurie Driver, spokeswoman for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District.

Yell County officials had anticipated the breach and urged residents in the nearby Holla Bend area to evacuate Thursday.

The Arkansas Department of Emergency Management said crews went door to door to recommend evacuation for about 160 homes.

National Weather Service data showed a dip in the water level at Dardanelle, likely due to the breach. A flash flood warning was issued early Friday for the area, and forecasters said residents should be prepared for rapidly rising water. Local officials said they were uncertain where the water would end up.

"Water is going to do what it wants to do," Yell County Judge Mark Thone told reporters at a news conference. "We're just trying to head this off."

Entergy Arkansas said Friday that it does not anticipate any impact to its nuclear plant near the Arkansas River in Russellville.

In northeastern Oklahoma, residents forced from their homes by flooding made plans to return as the river recedes. The National Weather Service said Friday the Arkansas River's level at Tulsa has dropped almost 4 feet from Wednesday's crest and will continue to recede through the weekend. Forecasters say river levels were also dropping in Muskogee, Oklahoma, about 45 miles southeast of Tulsa.

In northeast Missouri, a levee was overtopped on the Mississippi River, and another levee was topped on the Missouri River in the central part of the state. Earlier this year, about two dozen levee systems were breached or overtopped during Missouri River flooding that devastated parts of Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri.