THEFTS
GRAND AVENUE, 3900 BLOCK: A 2017 Tao Tao scooter valued at $800 was reported stolen.
MIDLAND BOULEVARD, 4400 BLOCK: A 1991 Ford Fiesta valued at $1,500 was reported stolen.
CEDAR LANE, 900 BLOCK: A lawnmower valued at $2,700 was reported stolen.
TREMONT CIRCLE, 300 BLOCK: A vehicle break-in was reported.
SOUTHRIDGE DRIVE 7700 BLOCK: A passenger car window and a purse valued at $410 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.
GARRISON AVENUE, 800 BLOCK: A 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis valued at $3,000 was reported stolen.
SOUTH 24TH STREET, 5200 BLOCK: A Python snake valued at $250 was reported stolen in a residential burglary.
SOUTH Q STREET, 1800 BLOCK: Four rifles valued at $800 were reported stolen.
ASSAULTS
A FORT SMITH MAN reported his girlfriend punched him in the face multiple times and threatened him with a butcher knife.
ILLEGAL DRUGS
DAKOTA SPADE REEVES OF VAN BUREN was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of less than 2 grams of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, running an illegal drug paraphernalia business and a parole violation.
TERRORISTIC THREATENING
A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported her neighbor multiple times lifted his shirt, showed the handle of his gun and threatened to kill her and her children.
OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS
A FORT SMITH MAN reported more than $1,000 damage to a 2002 Nissan Altima.
KIMBERLY ANN MARTINDALE OF VAN BUREN was arrested on a felony petition to revoke a suspended sentence warrant out of Sebastian County.