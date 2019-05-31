THEFTS

GRAND AVENUE, 3900 BLOCK: A 2017 Tao Tao scooter valued at $800 was reported stolen.



MIDLAND BOULEVARD, 4400 BLOCK: A 1991 Ford Fiesta valued at $1,500 was reported stolen.



CEDAR LANE, 900 BLOCK: A lawnmower valued at $2,700 was reported stolen.



TREMONT CIRCLE, 300 BLOCK: A vehicle break-in was reported.



SOUTHRIDGE DRIVE 7700 BLOCK: A passenger car window and a purse valued at $410 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

GARRISON AVENUE, 800 BLOCK: A 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis valued at $3,000 was reported stolen.

SOUTH 24TH STREET, 5200 BLOCK: A Python snake valued at $250 was reported stolen in a residential burglary.

SOUTH Q STREET, 1800 BLOCK: Four rifles valued at $800 were reported stolen.

ASSAULTS

A FORT SMITH MAN reported his girlfriend punched him in the face multiple times and threatened him with a butcher knife.

ILLEGAL DRUGS

DAKOTA SPADE REEVES OF VAN BUREN was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of less than 2 grams of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, running an illegal drug paraphernalia business and a parole violation.



TERRORISTIC THREATENING



A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported her neighbor multiple times lifted his shirt, showed the handle of his gun and threatened to kill her and her children.



OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS



A FORT SMITH MAN reported more than $1,000 damage to a 2002 Nissan Altima.

KIMBERLY ANN MARTINDALE OF VAN BUREN was arrested on a felony petition to revoke a suspended sentence warrant out of Sebastian County.