Sebastian County Judge David Hudson filled the Quorum Court in on the financial impact a new circuit judgeship will have on the county during a meeting Tuesday.

A seventh circuit judgeship for the 12th judicial district serving Sebastian County was approved during the 2019 Arkansas legislative session. Gov. Asa Hutchinson appointed District Judge Gunner Delay to the position, which he will begin July 1.

Hudson said the state pays the salaries for the circuit judge, case coordinator and court reporter. In order to accommodate an extra judge and staff, the courts building in Fort Smith would have to be remodeled to establish three new offices in the northwest corner of the first floor, which is currently a break room. The short term plan is to utilize a conference room on the second floor to house the judge and case coordinator, as well as a smaller conference room for the court reporter.

A projected preliminary cost for county maintenance staff to implement the courts building remodel project is $35,000 to $45,000, which Hudson said is the recommended approach as opposed to contracting the work. The purchase of technology and office equipment to establish the new office is estimated at $17,500. The cost of all furnishings for the new judge's suite is estimated at $26,240. The projected one-time expenses for remodeling, technology gear and licensing and furnishings will be verified further over the next couple of weeks. The average annual operating budget to support a circuit judge is projected at $10,864.

In addition, County Sheriff Hobe Runion has said two full-time bailiffs are projected to be needed to support the new circuit judgeship, Hudson said. Runion has expressed concerns about operating courts security with four part-time bailiffs, which has been a continuing issue for staffing. The annual cost for two new full-time bailiffs has been estimated at $84,546. The annual cost to eliminate all part-time bailiffs and create four full-time bailiffs is $130,658.

Hudson said it is anticipated the one-time costs for remodeling, office technology and furnishings may be appropriated from the county's 11 percent sales tax capital account. The ongoing annual operating cost will be appropriated from the general fund. Revenue increases are anticipated in 2020 due to legislation passed during the 2019 legislative session, which will help offset the increases in ongoing operating costs.

Hudson said follow-up concerning the budget for the new circuit judgeship is planned for consideration in the June 18 Quorum Court meeting.