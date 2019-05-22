The Sebastian County Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee heard from Arkansas Community Correction Director Kevin Murphy on, among other issues, a backlog of state inmates being held in county jail during its meeting Tuesday.

The Sebastian County Quorum Court approved a resolution to Gov. Asa Hutchinson, the directors of the Arkansas Department of Corrections and ACC and area members of the Arkansas General Assembly requesting state action for equitable reimbursement from the state to county jails for holding ADC inmates and Arkansas prison parolees, as well as a study of the Arkansas prison and parolee system and its impact on county jail inmate populations and jail overcrowding during its meeting March 19.

Murphy said there are currently about 17,000 prison beds in Arkansas. ACC has six small facilities, which are also licensed drug and alcohol treatment centers. The department's success rate is about 31 percent, which it knows is going to decrease in the next 12 to 24 months.

ACC also supervises parole and probation in the state. Murphy said there are currently slightly more than 63,500 people on parole and probation, which is growing at a rate of about 273 per month. A vast majority of this increase is in probation, although Murphy said that is actually good in a way.

"Act 423 of 2017, that was one of the intentions," Murphy said. "Prior to that, we were one of the leaders in the nation in the most technical parole violations. We had one of the highest rates anywhere in the country, and as you know, the Legislature and the governor brought consultants in from the Council of State Governments to evaluate our system and to explore criminal justice reform, and one of the things that was passed in that session was Act 423. And what it did was try to divert more people from going to prison and looking at other alternatives than prison."

Murphy said out of the about 17,000 prison beds in Arkansas, ADC is at 107 percent capacity, with slightly under 1,600 backed up in county jails. ACC is at 101 percent capacity, with about 350 backed up in county jails. Out of the 1,600 waiting to go to ADC, about 700 of them are doing a 90-day sanction.

"... And this was something also that was paraded about two years ago as a diversion instead of sending back to prison," Murphy said. "Our governor and our Legislature has basically said, 'You got 17,000 prison beds, and deal with those in whatever the best way (is).' In an ideal situation, what we would do is try to send the individuals there that need to be there the worst: the violent, the predators, the ones that ... abuse children, sex offenders and so forth."

Murphy said the state has tried to look at more alternatives for those with drug and alcohol problems. A census of the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center dated Tuesday that was provided at the meeting states the facility held a total of 112 inmates in the ADC category that day. The grand total inmate population came out to 380. The current bed capacity at the detention center is 356.

The next Sebastian County Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee meeting will take place July 16.