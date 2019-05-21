Near the end of the May 13 recreation committee meeting, a number of residents voiced passionate concerns about an employee no longer at the center and a trend they see as disturbing.

Several people spoke up on several issues that have many unhappy about the center in terms of personnel and classes.

They said decisions are being made that they do not understand, like a strong class that was well attended and enjoyed, that’s disappeared. They are not at all happy that an unnamed employee was let go and that the discussion about this will start here. But make no mistake, the concerns will be taken up the chain of command if necessary.

Recreation director Stacy Hoover reminded the guests that the POA does not discuss personnel matters and the committee is not involved with personnel; it’s a human resources matter.

Another highly upset speaker said there is a pattern of bad management that has led to 6 highly qualified instructors leaving. We’re not here only about 1 instructor, we’re here about a pattern, said one person. They added that safety and customer service is lacking due to the cuts.

Where is all the equipment going? Why only one person to check them in? What’s with the personal trainer push? What’s with the new alarm button? These were just a few of the questions put forth to the committee. “What’s happened over there is not acceptable,” said one. “We used to be a family over there,” said another.

Another suggested that there has been a shift in structure, which should not have occurred and that things are going downhill.

Committee chair Donna Aylward said this is the first she’d heard a word about these concerns and that her last visit to the center, about 2 months ago, was very positive about what was being accomplished. She also thanked the people for coming forward with their comments.



