ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says it has found the body of a Kansas man who disappeared while swimming with friends last week.

The patrol says the body of 57-year-old Gary Reece of Arkansas City was found Saturday just south of the Oklahoma-Kansas state line.

KAKE-TV reports his body was found tangled in debris under 4 feet of water less than a mile south of where he disappeared while swimming in the Arkansas River.

Authorities say Reece was swimming with three friends on Thursday when he went under. His friends made it to safety.