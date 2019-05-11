Cleveland

Classical Conversations of Colleen Fulmer LLC was incorporated by Colleen Elaine Fulmer, 2230 Arkansas 35 N, Rison, May 2.

Thompson Family Real Estate LLC was incorporated by Carlotta Thompson, 404 S. Main, Rison, April 30.

Desha

Kavod Dolls Limited was incorporated by Vernon O. Gaines Jr., 305 S. Fourth St., McGehee, May 1.

Scarbrough Trucking LLC was incorporated by Myron Todd Scarbrough, 655 E. Choctaw, Dumas, May 3.

Drew

Capessita LLC was incorporated by Patricia Mays, 2435 U.S. 425 N, Monticello, April 29.

CLH Healthcare LLC was incorporated by Cara Harris, 380 Midway Route, Monticello, May 1.

Cyrus Auto LLC was incorporated by Milton Remley Jr., 1065 U.S. 278 W, Monticello April 29.

Grant

Keith Martindale Backhoe LLC was incorporated by Keith Martindale, 6767 Highway 167 N, Sheridan April 30.

Private Investigations & Genetic Genealogy LLC was incorporated by Stephanie Wyatt, 502 Gary Lane, Sheridan, May 3.

Rockin’ Ko Equine Rescue Inc. was incorporated by Melanie Ann Kiker, 3357 New Dixsonville Road, Traskwood, May 1.

Jefferson

8th Ave Missionary Baptist Church was incorporated by Lloyd Holcomb Sr., 1200 W. Eighth Ave., Pine Bluff, May 1.

Go Duckin LLC was incorporated by Rahim Juma, 10501 U.S. 63, Pine Bluff, April 30.

Ice Raw Extensions LLC was incorporated by Tanesha Renee Taylor, 7808 Summerhill Drive, Pine Bluff, May 1.

Pink Drip Cosmetics LLC was incorporated by Gabriel Rice, 3005 Hardin Reed Road, White Hall, May 2.

Ray Bullock LLC was incorporated by Cornell Williams, 1836 S. Cedar St., Pine Bluff, May 2.

Sinbad’s Top Of The Line Detail LLC was incorporated by Charles H. Davis Jr., 920 E. 38th Ave., Pine Bluff, April 29.

Slayed By Felicia LLC was incorporated by Felicia Cooper, 2300 W. 47th Ave., Pine Bluff, May 1.

White House Beauty & Barber LLC was incorporated by Decarlo White, 34 Western Drive, White Hall, May 3.

Zanahchi Tres Inc. was incorporated by Undra Mixon, 519 W. Barraque St., #32, Pine Bluff, May 2.

Lincoln

P&C Timber LLC was incorporated by Phillip Tucker, 38475 State Highway 11 S, Star City, April 30.

PPJ Timber LLC was incorporated by Phillip Tucker, 38457 State Highway 11 S, Star City, April 30.