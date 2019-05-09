The Fort Smith Police Department will soon have new Tahoes and additional body-worn cameras after approval Tuesday from the Board of Directors.

Interim Police Chief Danny Baker said the department received a refund of nearly $26,000 from the previous vendor of in-car cameras.

Aric Mitchell, department spokesperson, said the funds will be a partial payment for 10 new body cameras, 20 in-car cameras and licensing and storage. The department will use grant money to fund the remaining amount.

Baker said the board approved last year a purchase of additional vehicles, but by the time they were being upfitted with the police equipment, the department had begun looking at body cameras from a different vendor. It decided to use Axon as its provider for body and in-car cameras.

“They basically refunded our money for the equipment that we purchased so we could install Axon,” Baker said.

The refund was placed in the city’s unanticipated revenue fund, but with the board’s approval, it may be transferred to the department’s small equipment account.

“We’re wanting to move that to the small equipment fund, so we can apply it to the purchase of more body cameras with the current vendor that we have,” Baker said.

Finance Director Jennifer Walker said the board has seen the ordinance “applying revenue we didn’t anticipate” and then approving the appropriation to spend the funds.

The board approved at the end of 2018 a similar request to move money from personnel funds into equipment funds due to vacancies in the department. It included handheld radios, additional vehicles and perimeter fencing to protect police vehicles at the station.

Part of the department’s end-of-year requests was the purchase of 80 body cameras using nearly $402,000 from the federal and state asset forfeiture funds. It also included some Taser cameras and other in-car units.

Mitchell said last October camera footage from low-level situations can be used for officer training, and footage from high-level situations allow for transparency between the department and community.

The board also approved Tuesday the purchase of five new patrol Tahoes. These were part of the 2019 budget.

“Technically, there’s no resolution or ordinance that has to come before the board, but I think they’re trying to be proactive and make sure that you know what they’re doing,” Walker said of the department.

Vehicle and equipment upgrades are a major priority for the city this year. The department is updating the fleet as part of former Police Chief Nathaniel Clark’s seven-year plan.

Baker said the Tahoes will be both an addition and replacement, meaning all five will be introduced later this year and a couple old vehicles may be removed from service.

The base cost for each vehicle is $32,000 with a total of $54,000 after each car is upfitted with all the required technology.

Baker anticipates the new vehicles will be ready for patrol near the end of summer.