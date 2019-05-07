Conway’s Boy Scout Troop 534 will host the inaugural Scramble for Scouting and Golf Ball Drop at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Centennial Golf Course to earn money to send a dozen scouts to high adventure camps.

“We are asking for the community to support our rapidly-expanding troop so that we can continue to foster leadership skills and instill values such as kindness, helpfulness and reverence in our young people,” Troop 534 Scoutmaster Todd Johnson said.

Options to support Troop 534 include becoming a sponsor, registering a team, purchasing golf balls for the Helicopter Ball Drop or making a general donation, Johnson said.

Registration is open at scrambleforscouting.com.

“The proceeds from this year’s event will support Scouts attending high adventure camps including Florida Sea Base, an unparalleled opportunity to explore and study astronomy, navigation, fish identification and coral reef ecology while sailing in the Florida Keys for five days and nights, and The World Scout Jamboree, an international event of the World Organization of the Scout Movement to be held this year at the Summit Bechtel Scout Reserve in West Virginia, attended by thousands of Scouts from around the world,” he said. “A portion of the proceeds will also go toward the purchase of tents, equipment and other needs for the growing troop.”

The Scramble for Scouting event includes a three-person scramble with a $400 entry fee per team. First-place prize is $1,000; second-place prize is $500; and the third-place prize is $300.

The event will also include Hole in One, Closest to the Hole, Straightest Drive and Longest Putt contests.

The Helicopter Ball Drop will include up to 1,000 balls with a chance to win up to $10,000. The cost to enter is $25 for one ball or $100 for five balls.

The Closest to the Pin wins 50% of net proceeds and the Farthest from the Hole prize receives $100.

For more information, contact Scout Leader Julie Thomas at juliegorun@gmail.com.