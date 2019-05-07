THEFTS

NORTH THIRD STREET, 300 BLOCK: A utility trailer and a riding lawn mower valued at $4,500 were reported stolen.



NORTH ALBERT PIKE AVENUE, 400 BLOCK: $100 cash and 85 Xanax pills valued at $10 were reported stolen during a vehicle break-in.



NORTH 31ST STREET, 2100 BLOCK: A debit card was reported stolen.



NEIS STREET, 3300 BLOCK: Tools valued at $600 were reported stolen during a break-in.



NORTH 38TH STREET, 1000 BLOCK: A black 2017 moped valued at $900 was reported stolen.



GARY STREET, 5400 BLOCK: Items valued at $3,695 were reported stolen during a residential burglary.



SOUTH 17TH STREET, 400 BLOCK: Quarters and a bag of tools valued at $400 were reported stolen during a residential burglary.

SOUTH 97TH CIRCLE, 2800 BLOCK: A silver 2012 Jeep Wrangler valued at $15,000 was reported stolen. It was recovered.

NORTH 48TH STREET, 3600 BLOCK: Items valued at $750 were reported stolen during a vehicle break-in.

SANTA FE STREET, 3400 BLOCK: A car battery valued at $150 was reported stolen during a vehicle break-in. The vehicle was also keyed.

SOUTH O STREET, 2800 BLOCK: A black 2007 Chevrolet Silverado valued at $10,000 was reported stolen.

NORTH 17TH STREET, 200 BLOCK: A car radio and a jar of pennies valued at $220 were reported stolen during a vehicle break-in.

TOWSON AVENUE, 5100 BLOCK: 90-95 Hydrocodone pills were reported stolen.

5808 U.S. 271 S.: Items valued at $10,200 were reported stolen during a break-in at a storage unit.

ASSAULTS

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported another woman started kicking her in the stomach. The woman reported she started screaming she was pregnant, and the other woman continued to kick her.

A FORT SMITH MAN reported another man hit him with his car while the man was riding his scooter.

ILLEGAL DRUGS

MAGEN NICOLE MOORE OF BOONEVILLE was arrested on suspicion of possession of less than two grams of a schedule I/II controlled substance and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

JOSHUA ZANE HUDSON OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of possession of less than two grams of a schedule I/II controlled substance, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear.



ANTHONY MORGAN OF VAN BUREN was arrested on suspicion of possession of less than two grams of a schedule I/II controlled substance and a failure to pay fine warrant.

DALE WESLEY JOHNSON JR. OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of possession of 2-28 grams of a schedule I/II controlled substance, possession of less than two grams of a schedule I/II controlled substance, furnishing a prohibited article, possession of less than four ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two failure to pay fine warrants and a parole violation.



ISAAC AARON LEE JONES OF ARKOMA was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of drug paraphernalia and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear.

TIMOTHY AUSTIN NGUYEN OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of possession of 2-28 grams of a schedule I/II controlled substance, two counts of felony possession of drug paraphernalia and third-degree domestic battery.

FORGERIES/FRAUDS

1200 S. WALDRON ROAD: An employee at Malco Cinemas reported someone passed a fake $20 bill.



TERRORISTIC THREATENING

A FORT SMITH MAN reported another man threatened via text message to shoot him.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

BRANDI LYNN FORD OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of breaking or entering.



ANDHARIOUS MARKEIS DAVIS, 22, OF FORT SMITH was arrested on an absconding warrant, a failure to pay fine warrant and a parole violation.



A LAMAR WOMAN reported her ex-boyfriend caused $2,500 in damage to her vehicle by kicking a door and the front grill.

SOUTH 12TH STREET, 1300 BLOCK: Damage was reported during a residential burglary.