A local barbershop will host the nationally-recognized mental health organization The Confess Project during a community-wide free event on Saturday.

Carlin Brown and Marcus Frye co-own Picture Perfect Barbershop, and after hearing about the project through local activist Jimmy Warren, wanted to bring it to Conway.

“Jimmy told [The Confess Project founder Lorenzo Lewis] that he thought we would be great to partner with because we at Picture Perfect are serious about helping our peers and young adults mentally and otherwise,” Brown said.

Lewis, whose hometown is Little Rock, founded the organization in 2016 to help “equip marginalized men of color with mental health strategies and coping skills to help them move past their pain,” he said.

After giving talks at churches, universities and K-12 schools across the country, Lewis decided to help train barbers to become mental health advocates.

“What I do is have a conversation with barbershops, particularly men of color, about mental health awareness,” Lewis said, adding that barbershops were a place of comfort to him in his youth. “I was born in a prison. Throughout my youth, I struggled a lot with identity. I struggled with depression and loneliness.

“I grew up in a barber shop, my aunt had a barber shop. I remember the interaction was always relaxing. It was a comforting place.

“When I started doing my advocacy work in mental health, I remembered those times, and thought about how that could impact people to use this space to deliver a positive message.”

During a Beyond the Shop program in New Orleans, Lewis recalled being in the third grade and “crying buckets” when he found out his father died. His teacher told him to stop crying, to “be strong because you’re a man.”

“That story reflects what most men in our society go through,” Lewis said. “We have no safe place. That’s why I’m here. Not only to tell my story but so we can have a real conversation about mental health.”

The event on Saturday will include talks about mental health, other topics, food and giveaways.

“Saturday at noon the Confess Project will be in the building having a much need conversation about mental health and other important topics among the black community,” Picture Perfect Barbershop posted on its social media. “They will be providing free pizza and gift card drawings also. Don’t miss [it.]”

Picture Perfect Barbershop is at 2225 Prince St. in Conway. No registration is required to attend.

For more information about The Confess Project, visit https://www.theconfessproject.com.