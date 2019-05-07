A former Log Cabin Democrat photojournalist will have an art show and reception celebrating his photography from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at UCA Downtown.

Mike Kemp is a local photographer who specializes in capturing his subjects’s personalities in his work.

After working 15 years as a photojournalist, Kemp pivoted to portrait and commercial photography.

The show, Light + Emotion, will be on exhibit through Friday. It includes some of his favorite portrait and landscape images.

The gallery is open Monday through Friday noon to 5 p.m.

Thursday’s reception is free and open to the public. Registration is not required.

To view more of Kemp’s work or schedule an appointment with the photographer, visit www.mikekempphoto.com.