GREENBRIER -- Alderman unanimously opted to move forward with Plan I of the Greenbrier Water Meter Replacement Project, which will replace all water meters issued by the city's water department that currently do not have central data reporting technology.

During its regularly scheduled meeting Monday night, the Greenbrier City Council discussed moving forward with the plan and referenced a public hearing that was held prior to its regular April meeting.

The water meter project launched as the city realized the number of failed meters was rising each year.

Most of the meters installed within the Greenbrier Water System are failing because of their age — they are approaching the end of their lifespan of 20 years old, Ronnie Hall, representing the water department as a consulting engineer, said.

The Greenbrier Water System extends to residents as well as unincorporated areas outside city limits, covering approximately 46 square miles. In 1996, the city joined in on a water line system with Community Water System Treatment Facility in Greers Ferry. Currently, the city uses about 142 miles of water lines and has five storage tanks that store 1.35 million gallons of water each year.

As of Jan. 1, the city had 3,890 water meters installed. The majority of the meters are residential meters, while 50 are for commercial use — schools or irrigation uses. Of these meters, Hall said “only about 542 are less than 10 years old” and about 2,500 are nearly 20 years old.

Failed meters are costing the city about $37,000 annually (at $185 a piece) to replace.

To combat this issue, the water department proposed four plans to tackle the rising number of failed meters, which was affecting the city in terms of costs to replace said meters as well as in unaccounted water loss not logged by these meters.

Aldermen agreed that while Plan I was the most expensive, it was always the most rational. Hall and Greenbrier Water Department Superintendent previously told the council that Plan I would cost $1,293,721 and cost residents $0.63 more per 1,000 gallons of water used.

However, upon inspecting the meters already replaced that were believed to have the proper technology associated with this plan, Hall said Monday the project will cost more than previously proposed.

The price increase comes from more meters that will need to be replaced. Initially, the water department thought 350 met the technological requirements of Plan I "but really there's 190. That's the reason for the increase," Hall said.

The plan instead will increase water rates by $0.65.

Greenbrier residents who live within city limits currently pay a base rate of $19.60 for the first 1,000 gallons of water used. After that, residents pay $4.25 per 1,000 gallons. Those connected to the Greenbrier Water System who live outside of city limits currently pay $20.10 for the first 1,000 gallons of water used. After that, they pay $4.75 per 1,000 gallons of water.

Plan 1 would raise rates per 1,000 gallons from $4.25 to $4.90 for residents inside city limits. Rates would rise from $4.75 to $5.40 for those living outside city limits.

“You are still way below everyone else around you,” Hall said.

The new plan will cost $1,376,990.

The city will initially pay for the project through funds provided by the Clean Water Revolving Loan Fund, which is offered by the Arkansas Natural Resources Committee. The load is disbursing more than $34 million to project across Arkansas with a special lending opportunity to pay the money back at half of 1% (0.005%) interest.

The city will pay about $135,000 each year as a bond payment until the debt is paid off within 10 years.

The city also will inquire a $22,100 management fee to maintain the new meters. That number will increase by 3% each year.

In the end, Hall said the city will save a lot of money by being able to control water loss. Last month, the city reported 30% of water used was unaccounted for. In 2017, the city had nearly 30.8 million gallons of unaccounted water loss.

Following the meeting, city officials will send the bond request to the ANRC for approval.