Students from five high schools and one junior high on Saturday morning took to the air in a robotics competition.

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith on Saturday morning hosted drone teams from Southside, Northside, Future School, Siloam Springs and Van Buren high schools and Ramsey Junior High in a presentation and obstacle course competition. The competition was in celebration of International Drone Day, observed on May 4 each year.

"We decided to put on a competition and encourage the junior highs and high schools to come and compete and to build the drone and really to encourage interest in drones, building them and all of the aspects that go into that, which is electrical fundamentals, programming, the mechanical aspect of it, and really just kind of encourage students to get some excitement about it," said UAFS Manned Aerial Systems Program Director David Pollman.

The competition was divided into presentation and obstacle course competitions for 3D-printed and "Anything That Flies" drones. Southside High School's drone team The Blue Orcas won the "Anything That Flies" presentation competition, while Team Zenith from Siloam Springs High School won the 3D-printed presentation competition. Van Buren High School won the "Anything That Flies" obstacle course competition, while Team Zenith also won the 3D-printed obstacle course competition.

Max Ketcher of Zenith said he was introduced to drones through a friend, who showed him all the basics to flying drones. He said he began flying them as a hobby.

"From there, I took it to the next level, and I started doing it as a whole," Ketcher said.

Even if they didn't win in any of the competitions, students still found value in the event.

"This is a good competition. It helps younger people ... see where we’re at and to compare, and to just have fun," said Ryan Donaghue of the "Anything That Flies" group KAB from Southside. Donaghue also said his experience with drones will help him in the programming career he plans to pursue.

Another "Anything That Flies" group from Southside, named Blue Orcas, was the only all-female group in the competition. Their group was named because of the collective name for Orcas — an "orchestra" — because they all have orchestra together. And in the spirit of their musicianship, they built their drone out of piano wood.

Blue Orcas member Jasmine Gonzales said she and her teammates were there to prove girls can fly drones.

"There aren’t a whole lot of girls who are involved in it, so being four out of the eight girls in the drone program at Southside, being here and competing probably means a lot to us and a lot to our school," she said.

Pollman said he looks forward to another Drone Day competition next year. He said he hopes to get more schools throughout Arkansas involved.

"I’m really impressed with what the students have done and what they put together in the short time that they had to prepare for the competition," Pollman said.