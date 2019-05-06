After a seven-year hiatus, Milestones Services, Inc. raised nearly $12,000 on Sunday during its Omelets with the Toad Master event.

The event is featured as part of Toad Suck Daze to help raise funds in support of Milestones' mission of serving children with special needs across the county.

Volunteers dressed in green in the spirit of Toad Suck Daze greeted guests at the door of the Brick Room from 7-11 a.m. Sunday.

Brian Ratliff has served the community for 20 years as the Toad Master during Toad Suck Daze. Ratliff, who also is a Milestone's board member, said he was glad to see the fundraiser make a comeback.

"It’s been great for folks to come out and help sponsor and help out with Milestones," he told the Log Cabin Democrat on Sunday. "Milestones is such a great school. They take such great care of the kids they serve and really get them ready to move on into public education and elementary school."

Local sponsors and hungry festivalgoers helped raise "a few hundred dollars short of $12,000," Milestones Executive Director Teresa Little said.

Little said she was thankful for the community's support and was glad to see Sunday's fundraiser was a success.

"The support of the community was amazing," she said. "We are blessed to live in this community and to have so many people believing in us."

Board President Phylliss Fry was also helping serve those in attendance Sunday morning. She also pointed out that the crown centerpieces on each table were decorated by the center's students.

Formerly called the Faulkner County Day School, Milestones Services, Inc. has been serving adults and children in Faulkner County since 1961. The organization provides early intervention for children up to 5 years old who are delayed or at risk of developmental delays due to medical conditions, as well as additional services to youth and adults who live and work in Faulkner County.

Looking around the Brick Room, Fry said that many who attended the fundraiser were current or former students and their families.

"This is a nonprofit program that provides excellent services for children, preschool children," she said. "Money raised goes to supplies for the children, playground equipment and other services."

Little said she was thankful not only the the supportive community but also for the volunteers and sponsors who made the event possible.