From Conway Police Department reports

Woman reports abuse

Authorities were called out to a residence along Cherry Street on Friday after a woman reported being abused by her boyfriend earlier that morning.

According to an incident report, Conway police were dispatched to a residence along Cherry Street after a 23-year-old woman said her now-ex-boyfriend attacked her at her apartment early Friday morning.

The woman told police she and her boyfriend got into an argument at Bear's Den Pizza "because she accused him of talking to another girl" while there were at the bar.

Once the couple made it to her apartment around 3 a.m., the 23-year-old said the 25-year-old suspect "began to get physical with her [by] pushing her and verbally assaulting her," according to the incident report.

During the fight, the suspect reportedly grabbed the woman around the neck and began chocking her.

"She stated when he was holding her around her neck, she felt like she could not breathe and had a restricted airway," the report states. "After the altercation, he left."

Officer Joey Zulpo responded to the Cherry Street apartment to talk with the woman Friday morning. He noted in his report that he could see visible marks and bruising on the 23-year-old's neck.

"She also had a bite mark on her upper right arm," the report states.

After filing the assault report against the 25-year-old suspect, the woman reportedly went to a nearby emergency room to make sure there were no other injuries. Zulpo instructed her to contact the police department if she learned of any other injuries caused during the incident while at the hospital, according to the report.

The report was handed over to the department's Criminal Investigation Division. As of Monday, charges had not been filed against the 25-year-old.

According to a separate report, the woman who called police is accused of breaking into a neighbor's residence on the same night.

A woman who lives at the Edge Apartments said she was "hit on" by the 23-year-old's boyfriend while at the Bear's Den. While the complainant and one of her roommates were out at the bar, the woman in question reportedly went "into their unlocked apartment looking for [the complainant]."

A third woman was home and told police the woman in question along with her then-boyfriend walked into her room, announced "that's not her" and proceeded to walk out of her bedroom. From there, the woman said she could hear "what sounded like [the couple] fighting" and later found they had "dumped [a] trash can out in the floor and knocked over some chairs," according to an incident report.

64-year-old accused of shoplifting



A Plumerville woman was banned from the Conway Goodwill Store on Friday after reportedly attempting to shoplift.

According to an incident report, authorities were called to the store around 7:20 p.m. Friday after a customer "walked past the last point of sale" with unpaid merchandise.

Despite the accusations, 64-year-old Grace Marie Christian said she was not trying to steal anything from the store.

"Grace informed me she has never stolen anything in her life," officer Jonathon Boone wrote in his report. "She advised me she did walk to the front door to see if her friend was near the store ... [because her friend] has been looking for her at Wal-Mart and Waffle House."

However, the manager said "this is an ongoing issue with Grace stealing items" and that he wanted to file charges against her.

The 64-year-old was ultimately arrested and charged with one count of theft of property.