At the corner of Dallas and Jenny Lind, across from Ramsey Junior High, is an old gas station with a black cat spray painted on one of the boarded up windows. It’s unquestionably a mess right now, but it will soon be a cage free rescue.

Jennifer Grayston and Jesse Fenwick started the 501c3 nonprofit, Jen’s Kitty Rehab, to help get Fort Smith’s fluffy felines into loving homes and reduce the city’s cat population.

Grayston’s desire started when she was a freshman in college and adopted a cat that had lived in a small cage at a facility with no climate control. Her gut told her to take them all home, but logic said that wasn’t reasonable. Two decades later, though, she’s already made a big difference in local cats’ nine lives.

“From that moment on, I’m like, ‘I want to take them all. I want to get them out of this environment,’”Grayston said. “It’s almost a 19-year dream of mine coming true finally.”

Grayston and Fenwick purchased the building a year ago but had to get zoning changes, building permits and are having the three 10,000-gallon fuel tanks removed from the parking lot. Now, they’re closing in on the finish with an opening tentatively scheduled for July 4 weekend.

“I can already feel my back hurting,” Fenwick said with a laugh.

The purpose of the facility will be to give cats social rehabilitation in order to be adopted by living in an open cat room. Cat trees, runners and toys will be available to encourage playfulness while Fenwick hopes to see them host “Meow’maste,” a yoga class with the cats, and Ramsey Junior High student volunteers to provide human interaction.

Windows will be installed at the front of the building to allow passersby to see inside and give the cats a taste of the great outdoors.

Part of the rehab process is understanding that not all cats are social or will be ready to live full-time with other felines. Fenwick and Grayston said there will be a holding room for cats that haven’t received medical care or need supervision when interacting with the other rescued residents.

“We want to make the cats desirable to adopt,” Grayston said.

A spot in the back will have a small concert stage and eating area to host music events and cookout fundraisers. It’s all about providing a home environment.

Fenwick envisions it being a “super happy place for them to live until we find them a home,” and it will give each cat an opportunity to embrace its own personality, which can’t always be seen when they’re in a cage.

The couple has also taken into consideration those who have allergies. Residents, such as their daughter, will still be able to enter the main office and play with the cats through a window with attached gloves and not worry about a potential hospital trip. There will also be a changing room for people to put on “onesies” to prevent tracking cat hair in and out of the office.

Kitty cat care

The first step in getting each cat ready for a new home is a trip to the vet’s office. Grayston said they are working with veterinarian Jon Remer to get them ready for show.

Each cat will be evaluated for alteration status, vaccinations and treated for any other medical need before being put up for adoption.

Jen’s Kitty Rehab does not expect to charge surrender or adoption fees, because the duo’s desire is simply to help animals. It can receive tax-deductible donations as an official non-profit organization, though.

Fenwick and Grayston said they’re doing this specifically for the animals. They don’t want to see anymore unwanted litters and want to provide support to individuals and other local animal organizations.

Even without a complete facility, Grayston utilizes Facebook to connect cats with foster homes and adopters, so anyone in need is encouraged to contact her.

“I want people to know that we’re here, and they don’t have to drop off a box of kittens at HOPE (Humane Society) or their vet,” Grayston said.