By JEFF MEEK / Managing editor



Chief Operating Officer Jason Temple gave an overview of what’s getting done and what’s ahead in terms of several departments under his watch.

Leading off was discussion of the road that leads to DeSoto Beach, which has been an issue for some time. Temple said his department is reviewing options to deal with the dust that gets kicked up as traffic goes down that road. Temple also said he’s wondering if the road needs widening.

Other items in his report included getting bids for posts and guardrails and that a candidate for street maintenance superintendent will be interviewed on May 3. This person is coming in from Arizona and is doing a Discovery Package. “On paper he’s a well-balanced candidate,” Temple said. He then invited committee members to attend the interview. Three other candidates are also under consideration.

The water tank rehabilitation project is continuing with cleaning being done and mixers being added to tank B-3. Lift station work is also ongoing with three more rehabbed this past month. Twenty-three more remain on the list for attention and will be addressed as soon as possible.

Water lines are being looked at in an effort to continue to find water loss problems in the gravity-fed sewer system. Typically, three leaks per day are found, but Temple noted none they find seem to be large leaks.

Maintenance on lake dams is underway and next year a diver has been budgeted to inspect gates (valves). Spillways are also in need of some repair with Lake Pineda’s next in line for work.

Street crews have averaged 10 tons of asphalt per week in catching up on potholes and patches and the report noted 6 illegal dumping areas were located. Temple wants to see a littering campaign started and asked the committee for input. Street signs are being cleaned and repaired as needed and a culvert inventory map has been completed. Temple said there is no crisis, but culverts need to be addressed in a variety of methods.

Temple is looking into companies that supply odor control devices and also at creating a compost area.

“That’s another way to be green,” he said.

The next committee workshop meeting begins at 8 a.m. May 9, at the Police Training Center. The full committee meets at 9:30 a.m. May 16 at the center.