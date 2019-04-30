In 1969, Troy Collier established Teen Challenge of Arkansas, the 26th program of Teen Challenge, a ministry founded by minister David Wilkerson, after reading the story of the murder of young Michael Farmer in Life magazine.

Fifty years later, more than 500 people gathered in Horner Hall of the Hot Springs Convention Center to celebrate the long-standing work Adult and Teen Challenge of Arkansas has done to give people with life-controlling problems an opportunity for a new life.

The evening began in the beautifully decorated hall with a welcome from Teen Challenge executive director Tim Culbreth.

Culbreth, who succeeded his father Henry as director in 1981, extolled the virtues of not only the Teen Challenge program, but the volunteers as well. “There’s been an army of friends that made this ministry possible,” he stated. Culbreth’s welcome was followed by a delicious dinner of beef, mashed potatoes, and vegetables, and a creme brulee cheesecake for dessert.

The program continued with a musical medley arranged by Judy McEarl, found and director of “The Witness,” and Doug Lackey and performed by the Teen Challenge Choir. Worship music is an important part of the Teen Challenge ministry and the performance perfectly encapsulated the 50-year journey of the organization.

Soloist Alex Baldwin, Clarence Holly, Brian Carpenter, Chris Filler, Jordan Hicks and Mike Edgar wowed the audience during songs like “It Will Never Lose Its Power” and “We Believe.” At the end of the more than 12 minute medley the audience rose to their feet in applause.

After a brief video on the origins of Teen Challenge, Katie Farmer took the stage to talk about her uncle Michael, and how learning more about his murder brought her to Teen Challenge. She talked about Michael’s parents, her grandparents, and how close the family was.

She said his last day was filled with fun and friends, before running into a gang while walking a friend home. This gang stabbed and beat the young boy, who walked with a limp caused by polio.

Farmer described the moment that her grandparents told her uncle Rayme, Michael’s brother: “The cries that came out of that boy would have crippled even the strongest heart.”

It was young Michael’s murder that prompted David Wilkerson to move to New York and found Teen Challenge. Today, Michael remains the symbol for the organization, as Farmer explained while reading a poem his mother wrote following his death titled “A Chalice for Michael.” “The next-to-the-last line mentions ‘a new star in the gloam’, today the star man is still the symbol for Teen Challenge.”

Farmer continued to talk about her uncle’s legacy, and the last line of the poem that reads, “May his young death bring peace to the teen-age terrain. Then his fate will be glorious and not in vain.”

Because of the efforts of Teen Challenge of Arkansas, more than 3,000 men have graduated from the program, better prepared to return to their families and be active, healthy members of their communities.

Farmer was followed by former Teen Challenge graduate Tommy Bourgeois.

Bourgeois was a high school drop out from New Orleans who lead a life of drugs until he came to Teen Challenge of Arkansas in 1993. “I had been kicked out of one high school for selling drugs in the bathroom and dropped out of another.”

Bourgeois’ mother, who had “found Jesus” while in prison for murder, led her toubled young son to ministry of Teen Challenge.

Now, he is a college graduate, an ordained minister, and a chaplain for the Arkansas Department of Correction. “There is nothing good in this life that I don’t owe to Teen Challenge, who introduced me to Jesus Christ.” Bourgeois is quoted in the program.

The high note of the program was when the choir returned to the stage to perform “Amazing Grace: My Chains are Gone”. This time they were joined by the Teen Challenge Alumni, men whose lives were changed by the work of this organization.

For more information on Adult and Teen Challenge of Arkansas, or to donate, visit www.teenchallengear.org or find them on Facebook at Facebook.com/TCARKANSAS. You can also call 501-624-2446.