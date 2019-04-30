AgHeritage Farm Credit Services is presenting 10 scholarships this year. These include eight $1,000 Customer Scholarships, one $1,000 University Scholarship and one $1,000 Ken Shea Memorial Scholarship, according to a news release.

The 2019 recipients of the scholarships are as follows:

Customer Scholarship Program — Customer Scholarship winners are: Ashtyn Clifton of Lee Academy, Jordan Neeley of Dumas High School, Kaycie Merrell of Cabot High School, Peyton Bagwell of McCrory High School, Emily Luffman of Sloan-Hendrix High School, Colby Free of Pangburn High School, Alexandria Jenkins of Star City High School, and Tiner Guinnell of DeWitt High School.

Ken Shea Memorial Scholarship — Jake Johnson, a graduate of Monticello High School currently attending Mississippi State University, is the recipient of the Ken Shea Memorial Scholarship.

University Scholarship Program — Kimberly Oliver, a graduate of Stuttgart High School currently attending Arkansas State University, is being awarded the University Scholarship.

AgHeritage Farm Credit Services is a financial cooperative with branch offices at Batesville, Brinkley, Lonoke, McGehee, Newport, Pine Bluff, Pocahontas, Searcy, Star City and Stuttgart.

The Customer Scholarship Program, which was established in 2001, is open to dependent children and grandchildren of AgHeritage Farm Credit Services stockholder customers.

“Recipients were chosen for their outstanding academic performance and school-related extracurricular activities,” according to the release.

The Ken Shea Memorial Scholarship is open to dependent children and grandchildren of AgHeritage Farm Credit Services Southern Region stockholder customers.

“This year’s recipient was chosen for his outstanding academic performance and school-related extracurricular activities,” according to the release.

The University Scholarship Program is open to any current college student studying agriculture at an Arkansas university or college. Applicants do not need to be a customer.