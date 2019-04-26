The city of Fort Smith does not charge customers to use online bill pay services, according to a press release sent Thursday.

Customers wishing to pay their utility bills online may do so free of charge. The release says people paying with a credit card, debit card, bank draft or auto draft may use the city’s electronic payment system without any fees.

If customers are asked for the approval of a fee when paying a bill, they are not on the Fort Smith website.

The release states some third party payment processing services will use internet search to advertise and charge a fee to process a payment transaction. Residents may use these services, however, there is no guarantee the payment is applied to the customer’s account as the city does not have a contract with any third party payment sites.

Citizens are encouraged to visit the Utilities Department website and look for “online bill pay” when paying a statement online.