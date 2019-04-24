Robert Jones of the Booneville Police Department has graduated from the Arkansas Police Academy.

Jones completed 13 weeks of training at the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy in East Camden last week.

The guest speaker for the graduation ceremony was Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

Having previously completed a 110-hour training program, Jones has been employed with the BPD for three years.

Jones moved from a part time/dispatcher position to full time at the start of the year to replace Heath Chambers, who left the department to return to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

Jones is also a pastor, along with his wife Melissa, at The Living Word Tabernacle in Booneville.