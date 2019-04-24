Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s office personnel will hold the county’s annual mobile office, a prescription drug take back, and a presentation on common scams in Logan County on Thursday, April 25 at the Booneville Senior Center.

“In 2015, I began holding mobile offices to reach Arkansans where they live,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “Arkansans deserve to have access to the Attorney General’s Office without having to drive to downtown Little Rock. In addition to the mobile office, my staff provides additional outreach programs and educational opportunities while visiting communities around the state all year.”

During the Attorney General Mobile Office, staff members will assist constituents with consumer-related issues by filing consumer complaints and providing information about scams, identity theft, fraud and other threats from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the senior center.

During that time, authorities from Logan County Sheriff Jason Massey’s office will also collect prescription medicines, over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, pet medicines, medicated ointments and lotions, inhalers, liquid medicines in glass or leak-proof containers and medicine samples as part of a prescription drug take back event.

Community educators will also present a senior scams and identity theft prevention presentation to senior citizens. From 11 to 11:30 a.m. at the senior Ccenter, seniors and older adults can learn about common scams that target them, along with ways to spot and prevent identity theft.

For more information about services provided by the Attorney General’s office, visit ArkansasAG.gov or call (501) 682-2007.

Rutledge can also be found on Facebook at facebook.com/AGLeslieRutledge and on Twitter at twitter.com/AGRutledge.