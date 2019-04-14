Trails to Tuckerman Historical Society regular monthly meeting was April 1,2019 at Tuckerman City Hall. President Tommy Young called the meeting to order. Secretary Vickie Williams read minutes of last meeting. In the absence of Treasurer Sandra Brock Vickie Williams gave financial report, memorial fund , student of the month fund and recognized new members. Reporter Ollie Brown reminded everyone about the Pancake Breakfast April 12, 2019 at Tuckerman Center from 6:00-9:00 a.m. money from Pancake Breakfast supports the student of the month scholarship fund. Ollie also welcomed our guests who were present to discuss The Wall That Heals the guests were Kenneth and Janette Right and Clark and Cindy Holder they hope to display the traveling wall in the Trails Park May 28,2019. Debbie Brown reported 7,963 of articles and photos have been archived this can be found on Trails website www.trailstotuckerman.com . Tommy Young gave brief recap of our mission and purpose. Secretary Vickie Williams presented May student of the month Donovan Hall with a plaque and cash. April student of the month Dylan Hubbard was absent at the meeting he received his plaque and cash at school by Michael Smith. Trails will sponsor a boy and a girl to go to Boy and Girl state. The May meeting will be changed to April 29,2019 a catered meal will be served . Remember the Pancake Breakfast April 12,2019 at Tuckerman Center 6:00-9:00 a.m. Next meeting with catered meal will be April 29,2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Jacksonport Visitor Center .