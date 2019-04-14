Henley’s Place. Amy’s Gyros. Chop Sticks. Patron Mexican Grill. El Tequila Salsa. The Smokin’ Barrel. Shipwrecked Fish and Chips.

Each of these restaurants existed for a time at 933 West Center Street in Greenwood. Eventually each one of them closed, except for El Tequila Salsa, which moved down the road a bit. The strip mall of four suites, which also houses a Fantastic Sams and K. T. Nails, seems resistant to restaurants. So what makes Domino’s any different?

According to Mack Landthrip, owner of the new Domino’s store, it’s not as much about the restaurant as it is about the relationship Domino’s establishes with its customers.

“We really don’t have customers; we have friends,” he said. “We try to create a relationship with our friends. We’re gonna make mistakes, but who forgives you before anybody else? It’s your friends.”

In addition, Landthrip noted there weren’t a lot of buildings available in Greenwood. He had looked at getting the suite before, but it had already been leased. A few months later, it was available again. The layout of the building does work out well, with the proposed drive-thru portion facing the road and semi-circular access to the drive-thru.

Sonny Bell, city planning director, said there was at least one other building that had an existing drive-thru and others that could have been converted, but did not it was hard to find existing buildings that conform to all the needs of a business.

Landthrip, who has worked in the pizza business for 36 years, after starting as a delivery driver in college, is the operations manager for 29 Domino’s stores in Northwest Arkansas. He knows about making mistakes and asking forgiveness, mentioning the famous 2010 commercials in which the CEO admits the faults customers have found with Domino’s pizzas. It was a striking admission.

It was also one that workeOwd. Domino’s changed nearly everything, from their sauce to the equipment they baked on to their delivery methods. At the time of the commercials, Domino’s stock was selling for $11 a share; now it’s selling for about $245 a share.

Landthrip seems to share Domino’s willingness to go against the grain. When confronted with the previous restaurants that did not last at this location, he said, “it’s not even in my equation.” The thought of being the sixth pizza restaurant in Greenwood, with a population of roughly 9,000, doesn’t faze him, either.

“I know the industry, and I know Domino’s,” he said. “The brand is really strong.” Landthrip pointed out that the average household income in Greenwood is high, and that towns such as Witcherville, Huntington, and Mansfield have been hoping for a nearby Domino’s.

Barry Thomas, co-owner of Cucina with his wife Debra, doesn’t think Domino’s presents much of a threat. “We have the best pizza in town,” he said. According to Thomas, Cucina, which has been open for three years, stands out because of their fresh ingredients, including seasoning they ground up themselves. “I think Pizza Hut will be hurt the most,” Thomas said, but said there was room for everybody.

Landthrip’s concept of Domino’s as more than just employees and customers is not an empty gesture. The store will be managed by his son, Ross Landthrip, who has worked for Domino’s twelve years himself.

Landthrip, who grew up in Van Buren, believes Domino’s will be successful because of its brand recognition, but also because “it’s really hometown franchisees; it’s local people.” According to Landthrip, most Domino’s owners come through Domino’s internal system. In fact, of the brand’s stores, of which No. 16,000 opened at the beginning of March, 90 percent are owned by people who started from within Domino’s. It is difficult for outsiders, although not impossible, to own a store.

“We even answer our phones differently. ‘Thank you for choosing Domino’s. This is Mack. How you doing?’” Landthrip said. Landthrip talked about how his wife recounted how a trip to Chick-fil-A after a bad day brightened because the personable and friendly nature of the cashier, and it’s something that has stuck with him.

Domino’s is known for delivery or carryout, and Landthrip plans to carry out that tradition, but the store will also have tables and bar seating for customers to enjoy their pizza and other food items in the store. Landthrip also plans to put up a chalkboard in the store, for children to draw and play games on.

Landthrip expects the Greenwood Domino’s to open in mid-May.