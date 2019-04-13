A Bonanza man was arrested Thursday after an alleged road rage incident involving a gun.

Jeffery Wayne Pittman, 52, was arrested Friday on suspicion of three counts of felony aggravated assault with a firearm. Pittman allegedly pointed a gun at three minors in a car behind him, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.

Sebastian County sheriff's officials on Thursday received a call that a man driving a red Hyundai Elantra later identified as Pittman waved a pistol as the caller and his passengers, who were minors, followed behind him. They said Pittman then slammed on the brakes, got out of the car and pointed the pistol at the three minors, the release states.

Pittman told the people in the car behind them they were following too close and then fled the area.

Sheriff's deputies tracked the Hyundai to an address in Greenwood and found Pittman with a pistol with one round in its chamber on his person in a holster. They arrested him after witnesses told them he pointed the gun at them, the release states.

Pittman after his arrest was released on a $7,500 bond.