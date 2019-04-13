The Bakery District project in downtown Fort Smith is warming back up.

A $2.7 million building permit with Petree Construction was issued April 4 by Fort Smith Building Safety for what will be the first phase of developing the former Shipley Bakery into an entertainment district.

The Central Business Improvement District first approved plans by Studio 6 Architects for KMW Properties to turn the former bakery on the Fort Smith Trolley line into an events center in June 2018.

Griffin Hanna, KMW Properties manager, said this week although a microbrewery in Arkansas is not taking advantage of an opportunity to station a tap room at the Bakery District, blueprint designs still reserve space for a taproom and small brewery. There will also still be serving areas outside on the large patio.

“It will be a fun sit-down spot,” Hanna said, describing plans for covered and uncovered areas with fixed tables and a large courtyard under the bakery’s silos.

In addition to all new "harbor blue" metal skin on the exterior of the building, room outside is also being made for food trucks next to the trolley line. A full-scale bocce ball court and outdoor fire pit are also on the list of amenities for the Bakery District.

“Bocce ball is something fun with a low barrier of entry,” Hanna added. “It’s a simple game, and if it takes off maybe we’ll find some space for another court or two.”

Hanna noted the “iconic silos” from the bakery will be a centerpiece for the entertainment district and they are still working out the details of what artwork will accompany them. While most of the work will be going on outside, about 15% of the 40,000-square-foot interior is slated for renovation.

In addition to space for a tap room, local restaurateur Kevin Dorey of 21 West End is setting up a catering kitchen inside the building. Dorey, who is also opening a new Italian restaurant in town soon, said Friday he will be ready to move in whenever the first phase of construction is completed.

Brian Trumbly, project manager with Petree Construction, said Friday that demolition has begun and will continue for about two more weeks. Following demolition, new concrete slabs and metal panels will be installed while concurrent plumbing, electrical and metal framing work is done on the interior.

Phase two of the Bakery District project will include lighting and HVAC updates, as well as partitions to accentuate the space's continued use as an events center.

Parker Place

KMW Properties also now owns the former office space that adjoins the former bakery on North Sixth Street. Plans call for the building to become Parker Place, with four condos for sale on the second floor with retail and working space on the first floor.