Mrs. Dora Matlock, 81 of Carthage, AR passed April 6, 2019. Arrangements will be announced by Brown-Williams Funeral Home of Fordyce, AR. www.Brownfuneralhomeandmortuary.com

Erlene Swepston

Erlene Agee Swepston passed away on March 22, 2019. She was born on January 24, 1933, in Mountain Peak, TX, to Asa Bethel Agee and Ora Hollobaugh Agee. She graduated from Pine Bluff High School in 1951, attended Arkansas State University.

Erlene worked for Lomas and Nettleton Financial in Dallas and traveled throughout Europe, Asia, and South America with her husband. She moved to Butterfield Trail Village in Fayetteville, AR, in 2005.

She is proceeded in death by her parents, and loving husband, Jack; brother Jake Agee and step-granddaughter, Melinda Peterson. She is survived by her brother, Aaron Agee, of Brooklyn, NY; her stepchildren, Jack Swepston, Jr., of Houston, TX, and Carol Benedict, of Georgetown, TX. Other survivors include her sister-in-law, Martha Agee, step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 28, at Butterfield Trail Village at 2:30 pm. To sign the online guest book visit www.mooresfuneralchapel.com