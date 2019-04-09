A golfer who apparently made a bad shot recently told a Villager he was in her yard looking for his golf ball. He only left when told she was calling police.

In other reports in the past week, Hot Springs Village police made one arrest for possession of a controlled substance after a wreck.

Also, under state law, headlights should be on when windshield wipers are in use.



March 28

A Villager spoke with an officer about concerns about speeding motorists, particularly on DeSoto Boulevard. Also, no passing is allowed anywhere on DeSoto.

A caller said someone had been playing loud music for hours in the area of Sergio Drive and Linda Lane. The complainant told the responding officer the music had been turned down before he arrived.

East Gate staff said a large truck that was turning around damaged a street sign outside the East Gate, and left the scene.

An elderly man with gray hair, wearing a blue-and-black polo shirt, reportedly was walking around a Faisan Way yard, saying he was looking for his golf ball. A “heated conversation” ensued, with the golfer allegedly cursing the homeowner and calling her names. The officer told the complainant that if he returned, it was probably best not to confront him, but to call the police instead.



March 29

A Mini Cooper driver pulled out from Maderas Drive in front of a westbound Chevrolet Traverse on DeSoto. Both vehicles were disabled and towed. The Mini driver was cited for failure to yield.

After a wreck, a motorist was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and cited for expired registration. Robert Michael Swanson-Monge, 42, Hot Springs, had been eastbound on DeSoto Boulevard when his 2014 Infinity QX80 ran off, traveling about 216 feet before striking a tree. A witness told police the Infinity attempted to pass on a blind curve, forcing the oncoming driver off the road. The report said first-responder saw Swanson-Monge walking back and forth quickly between the road and a backpack, finally dropping what appeared to be a piece of paper on the ground. The report said it contained 1.1 grams of a white powdery substance and tested positive for a controlled substance. The driver was unable to answer questions clearly and could not recall the direction he had been traveling. While enroute to Saline County jail, the suspect said his stomach was hurting. LifeNet met the unit near the East Gate and took the suspect to Saline Memorial Hospital. After treatment he was taken to jail. Damage: $20,000.

A Frontera Circle resident said someone entered his back yard on March 28 and pinned his dog with its lead to a tree. A week earlier someone entered his yard and let the dog loose in the yard.

An officer found a black SUV stuck in the Balboa Road ditch after driving on a power-line right-of-way off Danville Road. It appeared the driver was trying to gain entry into the Village. The Beebe man said he came from the Little Rock area, driving around and thinking about marital issues. After turning off Highway 9, he said he eventually ended up on Danville Road, saw the power line route and decided to drive on it. The driver was issued a warning citation for criminal trespass. The vehicle was towed out, had no damage and the man drove off.



March 30

Two officers backed up Garland County Sheriff’s Department at a Lejeune Lane, Fountain Lake, family disturbance with injuries. William Dean Thibodeaux, 65, Dearmon Trail, Lonsdale, was arrested by Garland County Sheriff’s Department and charged with second degree domestic battery, a Class C felony; first-degree criminal mischief and interference with emergency communication.

A “large white truck” reportedly dropped a bucket of paint at Balboa Gate. A paint trail led from Highway 5 to the gate.



March 31

A deer collided with a northbound Ford F-150 on Minorca Road, just south of Tomelloso Way.

April 1

Hot Springs Village Fire Department went to an early morning generator fire on Elche Lane. An officer responded at 4:28 a.m.

A blue Chrysler Pacifica failed to check in the West Gate.

A couple parked in the middle of Sergio Way in the dark with no lights on were told they needed to find another place to park and visit besides the middle of the street.



April 2

A dark-colored Toyota reportedly was driving erratically in the area of DeSoto Boulevard and Carmona Road.

A silver 1998 Chevrolet pickup failed to check in at the West Gate.

A gray Nissan SUV that had been parked on the grassy shoulder of West Villena Drive since March 28 was towed. It was sufficiently off the road to have not been towed earlier.

A Villager said she received threats to kill her via Facebook from three people, starting April 1. The complainant did not know any of the people, but suspected it might be related to her estranged husband.

A white Dodge pickup reportedly was driven erratically while eastbound on DeSoto, near Calella Road.

A man reported items were taken from his Balboa Drive storage unit, including: right front and rear wheel and Hoosier tire for a dirt-track car: $1,050; blue and gray Igloo cooler: $35; VP Racing gas can holder: $35; aluminum short-block engine: $5,000.

After a complainant said a woman was lying in Highway 5 near Danville Road in the dark and nearly had been run over, police found a pedestrian who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol walking eastbound along Highway 5, at Zeigler Road. She insisted she was walking west. She said she had gotten into a verbal argument with a friend and left his house to walk to her home. She said she had lost a shoe while walking, but was wearing two shoes. A Garland County Sheriff’s Department unit gave her a courtesy ride to her home, which was the opposite direction from which she had been walking.



April 3

A motorist said he was upset that a Chevrolet Avalanche tailgated in Balboa Gate and nearly hit the complainant’s boat at around 9:40 a.m. The complainant said he got out of his vehicle and confronted the Avalanche’s driver, who reportedly was cursing the whole time. The complainant said he kicked the pickup’s door to keep the driver from exiting and he then drove to work. The complainant was told not to stop in the street and impede traffic, and not to confront another driver, but to call police.

A blue sedan reportedly was driven erratically around 7:38 p.m. while westbound on DeSoto, near Collado Way.

A Golada Lane homeowner who was working on his deck was shown a copy of POA construction work hours.

A Villager who had sent a DNA sample for a cancer test to an Ocean City, Maryland, address, became concerned it could be a scam, and redirected the package home before it was delivered. The report said it had not been determined at the time if it was a scam or not.