The Hot Springs Village Voice met with CEO Lesley Nalley last week to get answers to matters pertaining to delinquent lots, marketing and the state of the Village.

“We no longer take back lots unless they are in one of our targeted areas that relate to the CMP. In fact we’ve taken back very few this year,” said the CEO.

Nalley said she has seen a large up-tick in people who have purchased lots from the Commissioner of State Lands. “Those are the lots that are delinquent. As of now, there are 11,189 delinquent lots in Hot Springs Village. That’s one-third of the originally platted lots in terms of being delinquent on taxes and assessments.

“The POA owns 3,433 lots. The others are in some stage of delinquency. That’s $5 million in lost assessments annually,” Nalley explained.

“It represents the unimproved lot owners. It’s the broken funding model the CMP is trying to address,” Nalley said.

“We recognize that if we build out the 35,000 lots it would completely change the community, but yet we have to fund the community. So where is the right balance?” she said.

As for a target number, Nalley said approximately 2,500 more homes seems about right. “That’s a reasonable target. No one wants 35,000 homes here.”

Other questions posed to Nalley were: why the increasing number of delinquent lots at a time when the economy is booming and real estate here and elsewhere is improving and, how do we better market HSV to change the trend?

Nalley said other than a couple of brief upticks, unimproved lot delinquencies havecontinuously grown in the Village since 1995.

“In my opinion, life changes and perceived value are the main drivers behind delinquencies. In evaluating the delinquent lots, a large majority represent people who purchased the property 20-plus years ago, likely while still working and planning for their future retirement or possibly just to enjoy the amenities. Whether due to health factors, family needs, or shifts in lifestyle preferences, the value of the property and amenity privileges for those individuals was no longer the same.”

Nalley said although lot delinquencies have increased, so have new housing starts for the first time in more than five years.

“By forming discovery packages, a member host program, the gold star lodging program and various regional partnerships, we’ve rebuilt the foundation for welcoming visitors to the Village. Many believed that simply doing more marketing was the answer, but a well-rounded brand experience, gate to gate, was the first step. The result of patiently focusing on those important building blocks have been improvement in property values and housing starts.”

Nalley said that in the past year the POA has begun aligning marketing efforts to overcome what some might consider an identity crisis. “Are we a retirement community, a golf community, a community that values nature over city life? Are we a community that welcomes families? The simple answer to all is yes and that means we must take a multi-dimensional approach to communicating value to the world.”

“The definition of golf has changed. The definition of retirement has changed and even the definition of family has changed since the first lot was sold in Hot Springs Village,” said Nalley, who added the Village is poised once again to show the world why HSV is the nation’s premier active lifestyle community.